The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DXYN opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.58. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.59.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million during the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.44%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,774 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 14,541 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 62,277 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 46,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 76,392 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 17,617 shares during the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

