The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Dixie Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of DXYN opened at $2.77 on Wednesday. The Dixie Group has a one year low of $2.37 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $43.76 million, a P/E ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.59.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 25,167 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 6,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

