The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN) Declares Dividend of GBX 6.40

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc (LON:EDIN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.40 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This is a boost from The Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EDIN opened at GBX 623.46 ($7.95) on Wednesday. The Edinburgh Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 547.04 ($6.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 659 ($8.40). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 626.98 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 627.44. The company has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57.

In other news, insider Elisabeth Stheeman acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 639 ($8.14) per share, with a total value of £19,170 ($24,432.83).

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying growth stocks of companies.

