The Ensign Group (ENSG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2022 guidance at $4.010-$4.130 EPS.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The business had revenue of $693.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.60. The Ensign Group has a 1-year low of $68.29 and a 1-year high of $94.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is presently 6.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $380,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,547 shares of company stock worth $11,737,570. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,340,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,300,000 after acquiring an additional 397,221 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,791,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 126,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,590 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

