The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $276.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.