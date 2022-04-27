The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:EL)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EL. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $352.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $360.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.10.
Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $858,734,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,953,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,276,099,000 after buying an additional 1,969,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 238.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,780,000 after purchasing an additional 846,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,241,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,024,000 after purchasing an additional 678,097 shares in the last quarter. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Demsey sold 23,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.10, for a total value of $7,302,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.
About Estée Lauder Companies (Get Rating)
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
