The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ) Short Interest Up 500.0% in April

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 446,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 51,808 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 15,173 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after buying an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE GGZ traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.89. 41 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,178. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

