The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML) a €151.00 Price Target

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA:ML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €151.00 ($162.37) target price by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ML. Royal Bank of Canada set a €174.00 ($187.10) target price on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €150.00 ($161.29) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($182.80) price objective on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €161.56 ($173.72).

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock opened at €114.55 ($123.17) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €120.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €134.19. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a fifty-two week low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a fifty-two week high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

