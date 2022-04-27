The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) a €39.00 Price Target

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €39.00 ($41.94) price target from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on STM. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays set a €38.00 ($40.86) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.91) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €46.85 ($50.38).

EPA STM opened at €34.86 ($37.48) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €36.84 and its 200 day moving average price is €39.86. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($23.06).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

