The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG)

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MFG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.41. The company had a trading volume of 105,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,309. Mizuho Financial Group has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $3.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.66. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.52.

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 29.4% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 25,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 71,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the last quarter. 1.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

