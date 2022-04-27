The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 152.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INSM. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Insmed from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Shares of INSM stock opened at $22.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 2.15. Insmed has a 52 week low of $20.02 and a 52 week high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.71.

Insmed ( NASDAQ:INSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative net margin of 230.63% and a negative return on equity of 102.11%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $2,237,580.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Insmed by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 77,011 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,618 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Insmed by 10.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 250,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,861,000 after purchasing an additional 35,722 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

