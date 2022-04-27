The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates GBX 6,300 Price Target for Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RBGet Rating) has been given a GBX 6,300 ($80.30) price target by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a GBX 9,100 ($115.98) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,000 ($63.73) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,500 ($70.10) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 7,700 ($98.14) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 7,460 ($95.08) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 6,996.36 ($89.17).

Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($73.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($102.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

