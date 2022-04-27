The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Plans $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Kraft Heinz has decreased its dividend by an average of 13.8% per year over the last three years. Kraft Heinz has a payout ratio of 59.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Kraft Heinz to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $42.35. 34,228 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,355,917. Kraft Heinz has a 52 week low of $32.78 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $51.87 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Kraft Heinz’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KHC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2,558.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 140,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 135,484 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 482,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,329,000 after acquiring an additional 38,289 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,000 after acquiring an additional 15,090 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 6,292 shares during the period. 61.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

