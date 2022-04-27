The Real Good Food Company, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on May 4th (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food’s (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, May 4th. Real Good Food had issued 5,333,333 shares in its initial public offering on November 5th. The total size of the offering was $63,999,996 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of Real Good Food’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RGF shares. Roth Capital started coverage on Real Good Food in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Real Good Food from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.19.

Shares of RGF stock opened at $7.18 on Wednesday. Real Good Food has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99.

In other news, Director Deanna T. Brady bought 5,993 shares of Real Good Food stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $36,797.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $803,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $1,741,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Real Good Food in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for The Real Good Food Company, LLC that operates as a health- and wellness-focused frozen food company. It develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients in the United States.

