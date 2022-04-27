The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF) Cut to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Star Entertainment Group (OTCMKTS:EHGRF – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS EHGRF opened at $2.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.44. The Star Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $2.90.

Get The Star Entertainment Group alerts:

About The Star Entertainment Group (Get Rating)

The Star Entertainment Group Limited operates and manages integrated resorts in Australia. It operates through three segments: Sydney, Gold Coast, and Brisbane. The company owns and operates The Star Sydney, The Star Gold Coast, and Treasury Brisbane casinos, which include hotels, restaurants, bars, theatres, and other entertainment facilities.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Star Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Star Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.