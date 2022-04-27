The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Williams Companies in a report released on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.33. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Williams Companies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities increased their target price on Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

Williams Companies stock opened at $34.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a PE ratio of 27.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.27. Williams Companies has a one year low of $23.53 and a one year high of $36.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.10%.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $719,304.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,201,917 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $705,616,000 after purchasing an additional 805,296 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $676,795,000 after acquiring an additional 227,198 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,035,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,316,000 after buying an additional 577,908 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

