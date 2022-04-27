TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Shares of TXMD opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. TherapeuticsMD has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.31.
TherapeuticsMD (NYSE:TXMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 million.
TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17ß-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.
