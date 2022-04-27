TheStreet Upgrades Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) to B

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Capital One Financial reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $19.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day moving average is $18.67. Retail Opportunity Investments has a 52 week low of $16.47 and a 52 week high of $20.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $75.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.21 million. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 4.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 18.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the third quarter valued at $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.47% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

