Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.38 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.30.

Shares of TRI stock opened at $100.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.56. Thomson Reuters has a 12-month low of $91.96 and a 12-month high of $123.60.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 89.62%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penbrook Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.8% during the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 32,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 10,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 437.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 43,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after acquiring an additional 35,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 132,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 58,959 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is a boost from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 23rd. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

