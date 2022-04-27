Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Thomson Reuters’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.58 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.10 billion.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TRI. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Thomson Reuters to a “buy” rating and set a C$117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$162.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$142.86.

TRI stock opened at C$128.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$132.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$140.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.25. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$111.72 and a 52 week high of C$156.62.

In related news, Director Brian S. Peccarelli sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$134.48, for a total value of C$80,687.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,582,415.60. Also, Director Linda Walker sold 4,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$133.12, for a total transaction of C$632,847.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at C$1,198.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.20%.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

