Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSBK opened at $26.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.23. Timberland Bancorp has a 52-week low of $25.64 and a 52-week high of $30.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Timberland Bancorp alerts:

Timberland Bancorp (NASDAQ:TSBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.14 million during the quarter. Timberland Bancorp had a net margin of 36.62% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Arthur Fischer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.01, for a total transaction of $70,025.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSBK. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Timberland Bancorp by 48.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $154,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Timberland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $327,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timberland Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Timberland Bancorp by 6.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Timberland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Timberland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Timberland Bank that provides various community banking services in Washington. It offers various deposit products, including money market deposit, checking, and regular savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to four-family residential, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, custom and owner/builder construction, speculative one- to four-family construction, commercial construction, multi-family construction, land development construction, and land development loans.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Timberland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timberland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.