Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

NASDAQ TTNP opened at $0.70 on Wednesday. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.19.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) by 1,058,500.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,790 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,775 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.61% of Titan Pharmaceuticals worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.59% of the company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on the treatment for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.

