Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $0.60 price objective for the company.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:TNXP opened at $0.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.29. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.34.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 105,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 20,133 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 38,178 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 20.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 236,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 40,357 shares during the period. 17.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. discovers, acquires, develops, and licenses small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human diseases and alleviate suffering. Its immunology product candidates include biologics to address organ transplant rejection, autoimmune diseases, and cancer; and central nervous system (CNS) product candidates comprise small molecules and biologics to treat pain, neurologic, psychiatric, and addiction conditions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.