Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.85.

TPZ has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James set a C$27.00 price target on shares of Topaz Energy and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

TPZ stock opened at C$21.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.05 billion and a PE ratio of 99.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a current ratio of 10.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.90. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$14.28 and a one year high of C$23.52.

Topaz Energy ( TSE:TPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$76.00 million. Research analysts predict that Topaz Energy will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.00%. This is a boost from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 386.36%.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

