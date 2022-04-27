Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 3,285.7% in April

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 3,285.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Toray Industries stock remained flat at $$9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.07.
Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
