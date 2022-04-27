Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Short Interest Up 3,285.7% in April

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a growth of 3,285.7% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Toray Industries stock remained flat at $$9.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 36,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,616. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.61. Toray Industries has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $14.07.

Get Toray Industries alerts:

Toray Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Toray Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells fibers and textiles, performance chemicals, carbon fiber composite materials, environment and engineering products, and life science products in Japan, China, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers filament yarns, staple fibers, and spun yarns, as well as woven and knitted fabrics of nylon, polyester, acrylics, and others; non-woven fabrics; ultra-microfiber non-woven fabric with suede-texture; and apparel products.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Toray Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toray Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.