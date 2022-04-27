Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$105.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.38.

Shares of NYSE TD opened at $71.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $62.81 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The bank reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.28 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 16.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 8.1% in the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 7,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Tobam purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 10.2% during the first quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.46% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

