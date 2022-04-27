Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.44.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CURV shares. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of CURV stock opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.27. Torrid has a one year low of $5.62 and a one year high of $33.19.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $313.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Torrid will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $2,314,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $1,543,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $23,809,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter worth $3,181,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Torrid during the third quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

