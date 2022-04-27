TotalEnergies (TTE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect TotalEnergies to post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect TotalEnergies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $47.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.544 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.21%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

