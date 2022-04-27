ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) Short Interest Down 99.0% in April

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 99.0% from the March 31st total of 1,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TBLT. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 2,590.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 938,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 903,244 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ToughBuilt Industries by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,111,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 694,036 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ToughBuilt Industries by 6,199.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 495,595 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ToughBuilt Industries by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 464,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in ToughBuilt Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 6.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TBLT traded down $1.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,460. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 0.85. ToughBuilt Industries has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $187.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ToughBuilt Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. It offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads.

