Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.65.

TRMLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$69.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$87.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

TRMLF opened at $49.38 on Wednesday. Tourmaline Oil has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $54.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.1575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

