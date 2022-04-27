Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.22. Townsquare Media reported earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 75.32% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $110.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSQ. Zacks Investment Research raised Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of TSQ traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.26. The stock had a trading volume of 5,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,230. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.09. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $9.78 and a twelve month high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth approximately $131,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the third quarter worth approximately $158,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 12,583 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Townsquare Media during the fourth quarter worth approximately $190,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

Townsquare Media Company Profile (Get Rating)

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

