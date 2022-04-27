Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, an increase of 2,550.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded down $1.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,088. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.40. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $58.78 and a 1 year high of $90.60.

About Toyota Industries

Toyota Industries Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles, material handling equipment, textile machinery, and others in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, and Textile Machinery segments. It provides vehicles; gas, gasoline, and diesel engines for automobiles, industrial equipment, turbochargers, and foundry parts; car air-conditioning compressors; car electronics comprising DC-DC converters, rear inverters, direct-cooling devices, DC-AC inverters, and charging systems; and stamping dies consists of automotive and lift truck stamping dies.

