TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is a commercial real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments. TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. is headquartered in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TRTX. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $12.50 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

TRTX stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. The company had a trading volume of 612 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,285. The company has a market capitalization of $828.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.78. TPG RE Finance Trust has a 12-month low of $10.75 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 360.86, a current ratio of 360.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 17,139 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 57.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 4.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 28.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 9,075 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in the United States. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, multifamily, life science, mixed-use, hospitality, industrial, and retail real estate sectors.

