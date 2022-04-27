TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on TransAct Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TACT opened at $6.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.89 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07. TransAct Technologies has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a P/E ratio of -14.17 and a beta of 1.93.

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. TransAct Technologies had a negative return on equity of 22.43% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransAct Technologies news, major shareholder 325 Capital Llc purchased 7,622 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.66 per share, for a total transaction of $66,006.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 184,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 53,644 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 567,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after purchasing an additional 83,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of TransAct Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 349,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

