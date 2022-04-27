TransAlta Co. Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share (TSE:TA)

TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research note issued on Monday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter.
TransAlta (TSE:TA – Get Rating) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.26). The business had revenue of C$610.00 million for the quarter.
Shares of TSE TA opened at C$13.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.34, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of C$3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.53. TransAlta has a 1 year low of C$10.82 and a 1 year high of C$14.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.97 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.37.
About TransAlta (Get Rating)
TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.
Featured Stories
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.