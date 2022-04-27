TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$19.20.

A number of research firms have commented on RNW. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$21.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Get TransAlta Renewables alerts:

TSE:RNW opened at C$18.17 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables has a twelve month low of C$16.01 and a twelve month high of C$22.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.18. The firm has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68.

TransAlta Renewables ( TSE:RNW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$121.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Renewables will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 179.39%.

TransAlta Renewables Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.