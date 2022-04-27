TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TDG. Truist Financial raised shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $786.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $721.94.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $613.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45. TransDigm Group has a fifty-two week low of $552.72 and a fifty-two week high of $688.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $647.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $634.63.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 13.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.42, for a total transaction of $7,433,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,500 shares of company stock worth $25,324,315 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in TransDigm Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

