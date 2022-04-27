TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.15.

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $89.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.22. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $921.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.55 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 2,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total transaction of $260,208.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in TransUnion by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after buying an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after buying an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after buying an additional 165,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,483,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,546,000 after buying an additional 194,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

