Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Issues Earnings Results

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Travelzoo had a net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 111.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of TZOO stock traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.73. 3,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,691. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 million, a P/E ratio of 135.03 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.01. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $5.20 and a 1 year high of $18.47.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TZOO shares. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Travelzoo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

In other Travelzoo news, Director Ralph Bartel sold 39,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $262,017.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 12,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $95,682.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 268,091 shares of company stock worth $1,681,161 over the last 90 days. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

