Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
Shares of TREC stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.
About Trecora Resources (Get Rating)
Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.
