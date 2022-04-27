Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Shares of TREC stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.61. Trecora Resources has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,269,000. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in shares of Trecora Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 584,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 73,079 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Trecora Resources by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,610,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,009,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,000. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 280,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

