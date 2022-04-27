Trecora Resources (TREC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.62 million during the quarter. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 1.82%.

Shares of Trecora Resources stock opened at $8.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a market capitalization of $215.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 0.48. Trecora Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.61.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TREC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1,795.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trecora Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Trecora Resources by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Trecora Resources in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

