Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRMR. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $31.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Tremor International from $28.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tremor International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMR traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.33. 1,189 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Tremor International has a 12-month low of $12.21 and a 12-month high of $23.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26.

Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $102.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.95 million. Tremor International had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tremor International will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 21,744 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Tremor International by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 220,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tremor International in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,741,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Tremor International Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats.

