Trevali Mining (TV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.14 per share for the quarter.

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.25). The company had revenue of C$114.45 million for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:TV opened at C$1.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.12. The firm has a market cap of C$100.92 million and a PE ratio of 3.08. Trevali Mining has a 12-month low of C$1.00 and a 12-month high of C$2.75.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Trevali Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$0.26.

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

