Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $23.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.86% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TRI Pointe Group, Inc. is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company’s operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia. TRI Pointe Group, Inc., formerly known as Tri Pointe Homes, Inc., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

TPH has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

Shares of NYSE:TPH traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.35. The company had a trading volume of 7,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.51. Tri Pointe Homes has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $725.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPH. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 63.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri Pointe Homes (Get Rating)

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tri Pointe Homes (TPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.