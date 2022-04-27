TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.71. TriCo Bancshares reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.54. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $86.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.90 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCBK shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriCo Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $570,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $557,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth $301,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after buying an additional 15,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,920,000 after acquiring an additional 51,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TriCo Bancshares has a 12-month low of $37.64 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

