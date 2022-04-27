TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.65 EPS

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.65, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS.

Shares of TNET traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 433 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $94.13. TriNet Group has a 52-week low of $69.43 and a 52-week high of $109.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.98.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total value of $35,706.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.97, for a total transaction of $181,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,396,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 5,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

