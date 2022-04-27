TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.23. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

TNET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.98.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. 326,175 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a 12 month low of $69.43 and a 12 month high of $109.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $293.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other TriNet Group news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $1,715,392.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.34, for a total transaction of $34,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,399 shares of company stock valued at $5,028,952 in the last three months. 39.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TNET. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,811,000 after buying an additional 85,238 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 807,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,903,000 after purchasing an additional 9,222 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in TriNet Group by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,459,000 after purchasing an additional 8,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in TriNet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About TriNet Group (Get Rating)

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.