TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.7-5.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.96. TriNet Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.700-$5.350 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of TriNet Group from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $92.98.

Shares of TNET stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,837. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.09 and a 200-day moving average of $94.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.29. TriNet Group has a twelve month low of $69.43 and a twelve month high of $109.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.11 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $35,706.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,399 shares of company stock worth $5,028,952 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in TriNet Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 130,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,396,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TriNet Group by 133.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 85,238 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in TriNet Group by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

