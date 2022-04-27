Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRIB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,095,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,527,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech during the third quarter worth $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 48.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

