Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIB opened at $1.13 on Wednesday. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $3.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.13). Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%.
Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Trinity Biotech (TRIB)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.