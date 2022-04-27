Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Announces Earnings Results

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $491.00 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Trinity Industries updated its FY22 guidance to $0.85-1.05 EPS.

NYSE TRN traded down $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.12. 72,388 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,702. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day moving average is $30.05. Trinity Industries has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.73%.

In other Trinity Industries news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.32.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

