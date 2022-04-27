Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.85-1.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.15.

NYSE TRN opened at $30.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $35.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.05.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.03). Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $472.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Trinity Industries will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.73%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.32.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 3,780,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $107,541,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian D. Madison sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $205,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,198,696 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,800,000 after purchasing an additional 201,799 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,019,000 after purchasing an additional 56,669 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $429,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Trinity Industries during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 96.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

